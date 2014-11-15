Calendar » Open House for Habitat for Humanity’s completed Canon Perdido project

November 15, 2014 from 10:00am - 2:00pm

Before the new homeowners move in Habitat for Humanity is welcoming the community to tour the finished homes and development. The future homeowners will be offering tours of their new homes throughout the day.



Georgia's Smokehouse gourmet food truck will be

parked on-site offering a full menu from 11:30 to 1:30pm.



This event is open to the public! All are welcome.