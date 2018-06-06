Calendar » Open House & Healing Intuitive Arts Fair

October 21, 2012 from 10:30am - 2:00pm

Celebrate Center of the Heart's renewal of it building and grounds, plus an unveiling of a new mural designed by area artist Beth Amine, intuitive arts healings and readings, live music, and more.Featuring area singers Lois Mahalia, Eje Lynn Jacobs, and George Friedenthal. e. Celebrate and experience all the new at Center of the Heart, a Center for Spiritual Living. visit 487 N. Turnpike Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93111