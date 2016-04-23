Calendar » OPEN HOUSE: In-Trinity Santa Barbara Dojo

April 23, 2016 from 10:00am - 8:00pm

Join us for a family-friendly community OPEN HOUSE event on April 23, from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. to introduce the world's first In-Trinity studio & lifestyle boutique with renowned fitness innovator and local resident Johnny G—creator of Spinning®, Kranking® and now the revolutionary In-Trinity® Board.

As the first-ever fitness studio located within the downtown Santa Barbara shopping destination Paseo Nuevo, this carefully cultivated space creates an immersive experience to invigorate the body and revitalize the mind through daily classes, private training, instructor certification and wellness retail products including raw, wild-crafted snacks and organic juices by Moon Juice, high-end fitness apparel and natural skin care.

Come experience the In-Trinity Santa Barbara Dojo for yourself!

Live demonstrations will take place in the main courtyard between 1:00 and 3:00 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to come in and try the In-Trinity board for themselves during this special public event.

Class types offered will range in intensity from restorative ‘Yin’ to advanced ‘Warrior’ as well as a children’s class called ‘Zen Kids.’ Classes are accompanied by In-Trinity Soundscapes & Entrainment music, which have been scientifically developed to enhance performance and improve wellbeing.

DISCOVER THE PRACTICE | EXPLORE THE STUDIO | MEET THE INSTRUCTORS | SHOP THE BOUTIQUE