Calendar » Open House Reception for Art Exhibition by Beverley Jackson

August 23, 2017 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

Hospice of Santa Barbara welcomes local artist Beverley Jackson, who will display her art at the Leigh Block Gallery located within Hospice of Santa Barbara.

The public is invited to enjoy her works on exhibit at a wine and hors d’oeuvres open house reception. Jackson will donate 25% of the proceeds from her art sales to Hospice of Santa Barbara. You can also schedule a viewing of the exhibit by calling (805) 563-8820.

Beverley Jackson is an author of six books on the history of Chinese costume and custom. She has lectured at universities and museums internationally and is a world traveler as well as a photojournalist and a newspaper columnist. She moved to Santa Barbara in 1963. Her writing life began with a people column she wrote for the Santa Barbara News-Press for 22 years.

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2017. Exhibit on display until October 31, 2017

Time: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Location: Leigh Block Gallery located within Hospice of Santa Barbara, 2050 Alameda Padre Serra, Suite #100, Santa Barbara