Calendar » Open House Reception for “Given to the Light” Solo Art Exhibition by Susan Savage

November 4, 2015 from 5:30pm - 7:00pm

Join Hospice of Santa Barbara for a wine and hors d’oeuvres open house reception to celebrate the opening of its next art solo art exhibition, “Given to the Light,” featuring local artist Susan Savage.

Raised in Santa Rosa, CA, Savage earned her Master of Fine Arts at UCSB and has lived in Santa Barbara for 47 years. A retired Westmont College Professor Emeritus, Savage pursued various forms of media in her early teaching career before focusing on painting. Her artwork has been featured in many local invitational exhibitions, and nationally at the Canton Museum of Art in Ohio, Olivet Nazarene University in Illinois, Calvin College in Michigan, and the New York Center for Art and Media Studies.

Savage will donate 25% of the proceeds from her art sales to Hospice of Santa Barbara, Inc., a volunteer hospice organization.