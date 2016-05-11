Calendar » Open House Reception for Local Artist Gary Chafe

May 11, 2016 from 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm

Join Hospice of Santa Barbara for an evening of fine wine and hors d’ oeuvres in celebration of the opening of its next solo art exhibition, which will feature local artist Gary Chafe. The exhibit mostly features work from prior to his diagnosis of Lewy Body Dementia. It includes oil paintings and monotypes highlighting scenes of Santa Barbara landscapes, cityscapes and the town’s personalities.

Chafe has been creating art in Santa Barbara for over 60 years. He studied art with Charles Atkinson at Santa Barbara City College and has taught at local schools and adult education in Santa Barbara. His art is featured in many private and public art collections, including Phoenix Art Museum and Santa Barbara Museum of Art.

Chafe will donate 25% of the proceeds of art sales to Hospice of Santa Barbara, Inc., a volunteer hospice organization.

For more information, call 805-563-8820 or email [email protected]