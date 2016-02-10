Calendar » Open House Reception for Solo Art Exhibition by Jim Hill

February 10, 2016 from 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm

Hospice of Santa Barbara welcomes local artist Jim Hill, who will exhibit artwork created within the last 6 years. Hill combines graphite, oil pastels, ink gouache, and watercolor pencils to explore the mediums and how they connect.

Hill notes his artwork is reflective of his experience working in end of life care. As a licensed clinical social worker, Hill had the privilege of working with family and friends coping with loss who showed the strength and resilience of the human spirit. His artwork will be on display until April 29, 2016.

Hill will donate 25% of the proceeds from her art sales to Hospice of Santa Barbara, Inc., a volunteer hospice organization. You can schedule a viewing of the exhibit by calling (805) 563-8820.