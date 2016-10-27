Calendar » Open House Reception for Solo Art Exhibition by John Schlesinger

October 27, 2016 from 5:30pm - 7:00pm

Open House Reception for Solo Art Exhibition by John Schlesinger

Hospice of Santa Barbara

Hospice of Santa Barbara welcomes the community to view the work of late artist John Schlesinger. Schlesinger created a diverse library of artwork, including paint, collage and assemblage. This will be the first time many of the art pieces will be on display.

Growing up suffering from a severe and debilitating case of Crohn’s Disease, Schlesinger turned to painting at a young age. His art often depicted somber meanings, channeling the challenges he faced throughout his life. His sister, Mary Schlesinger, describes the exhibition as a “trove of riches” that offers a small slice of her brother’s talent.

Date: Open House Reception Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2016. On Display until Jan. 24, 2016

Time: 5:30 – 7:00 p.m.

Location: Leigh Block Gallery located within Hospice of Santa Barbara, 2050 Alameda Padre Serra, Suite #100, Santa Barbara

Mary Schlesinger will donate 25% of the proceeds of art sales to Hospice of Santa Barbara, Inc., a volunteer hospice organization. You can schedule a viewing of the exhibit by calling (805) 563-8820.