Calendar » Open House Reception for Solo Art Exhibition by Kat Martin

February 9, 2017 from 6:00PM - 7:30pM

Hospice of Santa Barbara

Hospice of Santa Barbara welcomes local artist Kat Martin, who will display her solo-art exhibition “Joie de Vivre” at the Leigh Block Gallery located within Hospice of Santa Barbara.

Martin’s paintings burst with color and life, and feature bold palette knife paint strokes that move the viewer with their euphoric tones. Nature has always been Martin’s muse and in “Joie de Vivre” her joyous connection with the natural landscapes of Santa Barbara is exciting and unmistakable.

The public is invited to enjoy this remarkable and vibrant exhibit with the hopes that they experience their own “Joie de Vivre” – The Joy of Living -- through her work.

Date: Open House Reception Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. On display until May12, 2017

Time: 6-7:30 p.m.

Location: Leigh Block Gallery located within Hospice of Santa Barbara, 2050 Alameda Padre Serra, Suite #100, Santa Barbara

Martin will donate 25% of the proceeds from her art sales to Hospice of Santa Barbara, Inc., a volunteer hospice organization. You can schedule a viewing of the exhibit by calling (805) 563-8820.