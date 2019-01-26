Calendar » Open House: Saturday, January 26, 2019

January 26, 2019 from 11 AM - 1 PM

Come explore our beautiful garden campus and discover what a Montessori education is all about!

For more than 50 years Montessori Center School has offered a rich Montessori education to children ages 18 months to 6th grade. MCS is located in a spacious garden campus with a low student to teacher ratio, experienced, credentialed teachers, fully equipped classrooms, a library, Spanish classroom, music and art studios, performing arts and auditorium space, on-site after-school care classroom, outdoor learning environments and expansive green spaces.

Join us on Saturday, January 26th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and let us show you how Montessori Center School can benefit your child’s academic and personal development. Drop by or RSVP to 805-683-9383.