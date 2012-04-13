Calendar » Open House & Summer Registration Fair

April 13, 2012 from 4:00pm - 7:00pm

Girls Inc. inspires girls to realize that they are beautiful, that they are unique, and that they are strong, smart, and bold. Girls and parents agree, there's no better place than Girls Inc. for summer time enrichment. Join us for this FREE open house and summer registration fair to meet the staff, tour the center, and learn more about Girls Inc. Everyone who registers a girl between April 13-21, will receive 50% off the registration fee of $50.