Open House & Summer Registration Fair

April 19, 2013 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm
Join us to tour our facilities, meet the staff, and get your questions answered! This open house will take place at all 3 of our locations. Santa Barbara Center, 531 E. Ortega Street Gymnastics, 531 E. Ortega Street Goleta Valley Center, 4973 Hollister Avenue

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: girlsincsb
  • Starts: April 19, 2013 5:00pm - 7:00pm
  • Price: FREE
  • Location: Santa Barbara Center, Gymnastics, and Goleta Centers
  • Website: http://www.girlsincsb.org
 
 
 