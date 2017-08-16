Friday, March 23 , 2018, 10:33 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Open Music Auditions | M8RX Santa Barbara

August 16, 2017 from 6:00pm - 10:00pm

��CALLING ALL MUSICIANS��
We're interested in YOU!

M8RX Management will be hosting Open Music Auditions EVERY 3RD Wednesday of the month! Seeking new talent for our stages + other venues on State Street!

Beginning Wednesday August 16, 2017
Bands | 6p-8p
DJs | 8p-10p

Reserve your audition time slot >>>
805.957.4111 || [email protected]

www.m8rxsb.com

Additional dates:

  • September 20, 2017
  • October  18, 2017
  • November 15, 2017
  • December 20, 2017

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: August 16, 2017 6:00pm - 10:00pm
  • Price: FREE
  • Location: M8RX Nightclub + Lounge | 409 State St
  • Website: http://m8rxsb.com/
 
 
 