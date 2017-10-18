Calendar » Open Music Auditions | M8RX Santa Barbara

October 18, 2017 from 6:00pm - 10:00pm

��CALLING ALL MUSICIANS��

We're interested in YOU!



M8RX Management will be hosting Open Music Auditions EVERY 3RD Wednesday of the month! Seeking new talent for our stages + other venues on State Street!



Wednesday, October 18, 2017

Bands | 6p-8p

DJs | 8p-10p



Reserve your audition time slot >>>

805.957.4111 || [email protected]



www.m8rxsb.com

Additional dates: