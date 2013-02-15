Calendar » Open Reception for Four Exhibitions

February 15, 2013 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

The Opening Reception is for the four exhibitions showing at the Art, Design and Architecture Museum. Exhibitions: "Gas Station DeSign: A Tour of the Collection," "Fame and the Mundane: Andy Warhol's Photography," "Art on the Table: Food and Drink from the Permanent Collection" on view February 16-May 12, 2013 and "Mind/Map/Los Angeles: The Laurence Rickels Collection" on view February 16-March 10, 2013.