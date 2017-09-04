Calendar » Open Studios Tour - Santa Barbara Studio Artists 16th Annual

September 4, 2017 from 11:00 am - 2:00 pm

Santa Barbara Studio Artists (SBSA) presents its' 16th Annual Open Studios Tour

Beneficiary: William Sansum Diabetes Center

Labor Day Weekend 2017

Saturday, Sunday & Monday; Sept. 2, 3 & 4, 2017

Hours: 11a - 5pm weekend, 11am - 2pm Monday

Artist’s Reception, Friday, Sept. 1 from 5 - 8 pm at 10 West Gallery

WHERE: 40+ studios in Santa Barbara and surrounding communities

Start at 10 West Gallery, 10 W. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101

COST: $20 Individuals; $15 each for two or more; Children 12 & under free

Tickets and Registration Available in Advance online until Friday, Sept. 1 when sales move to the 10 West Gallery hub www.santabarbarastudioartists.com

INFO: (805) 280-9178 or [email protected]

ABOUT: See The American Riviera like an insider. This year two exciting new components are added to SBSA Open Studios Tour. (OST) 1) New starting point at a downtown gallery; and 2) adding a half-day on Monday. More than thirty professional artists will be on the tour. Enjoy traversing the neighborhoods and nearby communities of Santa Barbara in a relaxed atmosphere, converse with the artists about inspiration, or styles. You can appreciate Santa Barbara’s special beauty, its’ excellent artists, and the fascinating places they work. All profits from ticket sales go to The William Sansum Diabetes Center. Tickets can be purchased online now. Patrons can pick up the map to the studios at 10 West Gallery, just steps away from the Museum of Art. You can meet many of the artists at the reception on Friday evening at 10 West Gallery.