Calendar » Open Studios Tour - Santa Barbara Studio Artists 16th Annual

September 2, 2017 from 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Santa Barbara Studio Artists (SBSA) presents its' 16th Annual Open Studios Tour

Beneficiary: William Sansum Diabetes Center

Labor Day Weekend 2017

Saturday, Sunday & Monday; Sept. 2, 3 & 4, 2017

Hours: 11a - 5pm weekend, 11am - 2pm Monday

Artist’s Reception, Friday, Sept. 1 from 5 - 8 pm at 10 West Gallery

WHERE: 40+ studios in Santa Barbara and surrounding communities

Start at 10 West Gallery, 10 W. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101

COST: $20 Individuals; $15 each for two or more; Children 12 & under free

Tickets and Registration Available in Advance online until Friday, Sept. 1 when sales move to the 10 West Gallery hub www.santabarbarastudioartists.com

INFO: (805) 280-9178 or [email protected]

ABOUT: See The American Riviera like an insider. This year two exciting new components are added to SBSA Open Studios Tour. (OST) 1) New starting point at a downtown gallery; and 2) adding a half-day on Monday. More than thirty professional artists will be on the tour. Enjoy traversing the neighborhoods and nearby communities of Santa Barbara in a relaxed atmosphere, converse with the artists about inspiration, or styles. You can appreciate Santa Barbara’s special beauty, its’ excellent artists, and the fascinating places they work. All profits from ticket sales go to The William Sansum Diabetes Center. Tickets can be purchased online now. Patrons can pick up the map to the studios at 10 West Gallery, just steps away from the Museum of Art. You can meet many of the artists at the reception on Friday evening at 10 West Gallery.

Message from SBSA Board President, Dorothy Churchill-Johnson

For the past 15 years, Santa Barbara Studio Artists' Open Studios Tour has become a don't-miss event for hundreds of art enthusiasts from all over California and beyond. This year, for the 16th Annual Tour, SBSA is happy to debut a new partnership with 10 West Gallery, a contemporary, sophisticated and spacious venue centrally located in downtown Santa Barbara across from the Museum of Art.

Attendance at the tour has been growing year after year, and the 16th, with its stylish new downtown hub and roster of great artists, seems poised to be the best ever. It's an opportunity to experience Santa Barbara from an insider's viewpoint. Use the map we provide to investigate off-the-beaten-path locations from the funk zone to the hills of Montecito. Discover really great artists and talk to them in their working environment.

Santa Barbara Studio Artists is a not-for-profit trade organization of professionals who maintain working studios in Santa Barbara. Our members are selected for the quality of their work and exhibition history. Most of our artists have gravitated to Santa Barbara from all over the United States and abroad, as well as from many different schools, because they find it a congenial and inspiring environment in which to conduct their business.

Our goal is to increase the audience for individual artists and to promote awareness of Santa Barbara as an art destination. By doing so we hope to have a positive influence on the incomes and reputations of the many artists who have chosen to live here.

About the beneficiary --

The William Sansum Diabetes Center

Dr. William D. Sansum, who brought renown to Santa Barbara in 1922 as the first physician in the U.S. to produce and administer life-saving insulin to patients with diabetes, founded the non-profit organization in 1944.

Today, under the leadership of Ellen Goodstein, The William Sansum Diabetes Center remains an extraordinary place, where research, education and care have improved the lives of people worldwide who are impacted by this serious disease.

It is our intention to use our past and present accomplishments to guide us into the future – to tap into the energy and commitment that made The William Sansum Diabetes Center what it is today – a worldwide leader in diabetes research, education and care.

About SBSA --

The purpose of SBSA is to promote the interests of professional artists working in Santa Barbara and to increase public awareness of Santa Barbara as an important destination for art and culture.

www.Sansum.org www.SantaBarbaraStudioArtists.com www.10westgallery.com