Calendar » OPENING: 2016 Studio Art MFA

May 20, 2016 from 7:30 pm

The past two years have been a time of trials and errors, of successes and failures, and times of solitude and community life. The work presented here is the culmination of those two years of working, thinking, and being – inside and out of the graduate studios. Graduates Emily Baker, Vanesa Gingold, Morgan McAllister, Tom Pazderka, George Sanders, and Shannon Willis are as diverse in their approaches to making and media as they are in their conceptual leanings. Each brings their own investigations and subjectivities: the particular lens through which they process the world around them and by which their work functions. Yet, each is also united by the collective experience: by space, time, and conversation in this particular corner of paradise.

The exhibition is evidence of these dialogues: the ones we share with each other and the ones we have with ourselves. Conversations with our bodies, through materialities, with histories, through entanglement and displacement, through tools and apparatus, by decay and destruction, through skilled and deskilled labor, by directed research and internal investigation. Come celebrate the most important work to date of six artists at the threshold of very promising careers.

Sponsored by the Dept. of Art and the IHC.