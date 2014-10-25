Calendar » Opening Celebration for Beguiled by the Wild-ling: Art of Charley Harper

October 25, 2014 from 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Join the Wildling for a fun and free public open house to celebrate the opening of their new exhibition: Beguiled by the Wild-ling: The Art of Charley Harper. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. enjoy storytelling with the children's books of Harper, meet and draw a live animal ambassador and enjoy a scavenger hunt. Within this vivid and charming art exhibition there are also interactive craft stations to help family's connect with Harper's whimsical and graphic depictions of wildlife.