Opening of New Location
Bodhi Path Buddhist Center of Santa Barbara is hosting an open house to celebrate its move to a new and larger site. The greater Santa Barbara community is warmly invited to attend. Please come and enjoy the fun.
The free open house includes these events:
Welcome by the Bodhi Path community and teacher Dawa Tarchin Phillips
Meditation and Short Teaching
Information about Bodhi Path
Life Release, live music, refreshments, raffles, and more
Sunday, September 20, 2-5 PM 102 West Mission (corner with Chapala)
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: September 20, 2015 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
- Price: Free
- Location: 102 West Mission St. Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: https://gallery.mailchimp.com/5a85775f5a2c504e718349dd6/images/91981f44-0c08-4d1c-96ab-9a34d62b9578.jpg