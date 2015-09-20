Calendar » Opening of New Location

September 20, 2015 from 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Bodhi Path Buddhist Center of Santa Barbara is hosting an open house to celebrate its move to a new and larger site. The greater Santa Barbara community is warmly invited to attend. Please come and enjoy the fun.

The free open house includes these events:

Welcome by the Bodhi Path community and teacher Dawa Tarchin Phillips

Meditation and Short Teaching

Information about Bodhi Path

Life Release, live music, refreshments, raffles, and more

Sunday, September 20, 2-5 PM 102 West Mission (corner with Chapala)