Calendar » Opening Reception: “Appearance Preserving Simplification”

November 14, 2015 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm

Please join us for the opening reception of Brooklyn-based artist Michael DeLucia's Bloom Projects exhibition, Appearance Preserving Simplification. There will be an artist talk with Michael DeLucia and Tam Van Tran onSaturday, November 14, 2015 at 6 pm.

For MCASB’s next Bloom Projects, DeLucia will convert the gallery and reception area into a corporate-styled waiting area, using faux versions of luxurious architectural materials. Using elements from virtual environments of CAD workspaces, video games, and CGI films, DeLucia applies these references to the physical space at MCASB to highlight the disparity between the illusion of screen-based media and the reality of 3D space. The artist will project virtual objects onto the room, cutting the objects’ impressions into physical surfaces with a CNC router. The flawless precision of the machined surfaces will allow for a seamless illusion, and the result will be an uncanny and generic environment that lacks specificity in its form. The room’s contents (ie. chairs, desk, fish tank, coffee table, magazines, etc.) will be carved into the medium, revealing a true materiality that is often concealed. The work will materialize as a fragmented space where mundane objects have left ghostly remains as they have entered a more abstracted reality. This work is newly commissioned by MCASB.

DeLucia (b. 1978, in Rochester, NY) lives and works in Brooklyn, NY. After studying art at the Rhode Island School of Design in 2001, he pursued a degree in sculpture at the Royal College of Art in London and graduated in 2004. In 2008, Galerie Nathalie Obadia in Brussels gave Michael DeLucia his first solo exhibition. Since then, his works have entered prestigious private collections and have been exhibited at CRAC Alsace, the Sculpture Center in New York, the MetroTech Center in Brooklyn, and the Museum of Contemporary Art in Detroit. DeLucia’s monographic catalogue will be published in Spring 2015.