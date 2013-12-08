Opening Reception: Art at the JCC: Around the World Through Time with the Peace Corps
Opening Reception: Art at the JCC: Around the World Through Time with the Peace Corps
Sunday, December 8, 2-4 pm
Exhibit runs through February 14, 2014
In this exhibit promoting international peace and understanding toward the diverse ethnic and culture groups around the world, members of the Santa Barbara Peace Corps Association will share photos, artwork, and folk art from their time spent as Peace Corps Volunteers around the world from the 1960's to now.
Some items will be for sale, partially benefiting Art @ the JCC and the Santa Barbara Peace Corps Association's Mini Grants Program.
Info: 805-957-1115, [email protected]
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara
- Starts: December 8, 2013 2:00pm - 4:00pm
- Price: 0
- Location: Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center, 524 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara, 93101
- Website: http://www.jewishsantabarbara.org/artatthejcc.aspx
- Sponsors: Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara