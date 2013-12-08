Calendar » Opening Reception: Art at the JCC: Around the World Through Time with the Peace Corps

December 8, 2013 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm

Opening Reception: Art at the JCC: Around the World Through Time with the Peace Corps

Sunday, December 8, 2-4 pm

Exhibit runs through February 14, 2014

In this exhibit promoting international peace and understanding toward the diverse ethnic and culture groups around the world, members of the Santa Barbara Peace Corps Association will share photos, artwork, and folk art from their time spent as Peace Corps Volunteers around the world from the 1960's to now.

Some items will be for sale, partially benefiting Art @ the JCC and the Santa Barbara Peace Corps Association's Mini Grants Program.

Info: 805-957-1115, [email protected]

