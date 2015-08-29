Calendar » Opening Reception for Biomythography: Secret Poetry and Hidden Angers

August 29, 2015 from 6:00pm

The opening reception will feature a special performance by Los Angeles-based artist Thinh Nguyen, which seeks to ask: by whom, for whom, is history written, and for what reasons? What are the consequences of its erasure or can it even be erased and reversed? The act of erasure eliminates the linguistic evidence, the content of the history itself, as a metaphor for a new kind of history by mark marking, where more than half of the human imagination is being denied. This performance challenges the truth of history as established by documentation and its education. The gesture is a critical approach to culture making without the legitimization and historicization.

Reception and performance are free and open to the public. The performance will be ongoing during the span of the opening reception, which ends at 8 p.m.

For More Information:

Rachel Schmid

[email protected]

805-493-3697

