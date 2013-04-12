Calendar » Opening Reception for “Outside/In: the architecture of Smith and Williams”

April 12, 2013 from 5:30 - 7:30 PM

The exhibition and catalogue examine the work of Whitney Smith (1911-2002) and his firm with partner Wayne Williams (1919-2007) in the context of postwar southern California, 1940-1973. The opening reception will include a walk through with curators and special guest. For additional information, maps or directions visit www.museum.ucsb.edu .