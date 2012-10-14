Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 10:45 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Opening Reception for Pamela Larsson Toscher: Israel Paintings

October 14, 2012 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm

This opening reception marks the exhibit of Pamela's new work, and will be on display from October 14th- January 24th. Guests will enjoy food, drink and live music by local guitarist, Michael Holland. After a recent trip to Israel with her husband, Pamela realized that Israel must be repainted. Upon her arrival, she saw a beautiful garden, not a desert. The people were future oriented even against a backdrop of an ancient past. Her paintings are reflections of Israel today.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara
  • Starts: October 14, 2012 2:00pm - 4:00pm
  • Price: free
  • Location: Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center
  • Website: http://www.jewishsantabarbara.org/artatthejcc.aspx
