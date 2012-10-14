Opening Reception for Pamela Larsson Toscher: Israel Paintings
This opening reception marks the exhibit of Pamela's new work, and will be on display from October 14th- January 24th. Guests will enjoy food, drink and live music by local guitarist, Michael Holland. After a recent trip to Israel with her husband, Pamela realized that Israel must be repainted. Upon her arrival, she saw a beautiful garden, not a desert. The people were future oriented even against a backdrop of an ancient past. Her paintings are reflections of Israel today.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara
- Starts: October 14, 2012 2:00pm - 4:00pm
- Price: free
- Location: Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center
- Website: http://www.jewishsantabarbara.org/artatthejcc.aspx
- Sponsors: Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara