Opening Reception for ‘Return to the Roots’
Desta Hagos is a renowned Ethiopian artist whose solo exhibition in 1969 was the first by a female painter in her country. Her paintings have appeared in more than 50 national and international exhibitions during the course of the last four decades and have received numerous awards and commendations. Her work was most recently featured in a group exhibit in Art Basel Miami.
Art exhibition and reception are free and open to the public. Paintings will be on exhibit until Dec. 21.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Alumni and Family Relations
- Starts: December 17, 2015 6:00pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: California Lutheran University
- Website: https://www.callutheran.edu/calendar/event/3633#event
