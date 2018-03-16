Opening Reception: For Your Eyes Only by Yumiko Glover
Please join us for an opening reception for our exhibition “For Your Eyes Only” by Yumiko Glover. Glover was born and raised in Hiroshima, Japan, and her paintings illustrate a thoroughly contemporary vantage point into Japan’s governing sociology and culture. She is currently the artist-in-residence for 2017-2018 at UC Santa Barbara. “For Your Eyes Only” runs through April 22 at Silo118, with regular gallery hours Thursday-Sunday, 12-5pm.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Silo118
- Starts: March 16, 2018 5:00pm - 8:00pm
- Price: free
- Location: Silo118, 118 Gray Avenue, Santa Barbara CA 93101
- Website: https://www.silo118.com/
