Opening Reception: For Your Eyes Only by Yumiko Glover

March 16, 2018 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm

Please join us for an opening reception for our exhibition “For Your Eyes Only” by Yumiko Glover. Glover was born and raised in Hiroshima, Japan, and her paintings illustrate a thoroughly contemporary vantage point into Japan’s governing sociology and culture. She is currently the artist-in-residence for 2017-2018 at UC Santa Barbara. “For Your Eyes Only” runs through April 22 at Silo118, with regular gallery hours Thursday-Sunday, 12-5pm.