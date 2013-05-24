Calendar » Opening Reception: INSIDE OUT 2013 UCSB Master of Fine Arts Exhibition

May 24, 2013 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

Join us for the opening reception for the group show, entitled Inside Out, it is the culmination of the graduate students’ two-year MFA program. Reflective of the diverse nature of contemporary art, the show will include film, video, painting, graphic design, installation, assemblage, and sculpture. For information on the artists and to see examples of their work, please visit http://www.museum.ucsb.edu/exhibitions/upcoming#mfa2013.