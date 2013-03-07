Calendar » Opening Reception: “Junípero Serra in Mexico”

March 7, 2013 from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

In honor of the 300th anniversary of the birth of Fray Junipero Serra, the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation is hosting the traveling exhibition "Junípero Serra in Mexico." Dramatic images by professional photographer Jeffrey Becom and original pen and ink drawings by local artist Richard Perry highlight spectacular but little known missions founded by Serra in the remote reaches of Mexico’s Sierra Gorda region.