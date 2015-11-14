Opening Reception: Tam Van Tran, “Aikido Dreams”
Since the early 1990s, Tam Van Tran has been producing an impressive body of work comprising abstract paintings, mixed-media collages, ceramic tiles, and sculpture. By mixing traditional art materials such as linen and acrylic with unconventionally applied organic substances (including spirulina, chlorophyll, wood, staples, and aluminum foil), Tran creates colorful and highly textural works that formally and thematically syncretize Eastern and Western influences. Tran’s intricate techniques extend the field of painting while incorporating imagery and materials laden with references to his native Vietnam, his adopted home of Los Angeles, spiritual concepts, and myriad other cultural references.
Tran’s solo exhibition at MCASB, titled Aikido Dream, which features a selection of approximately twenty works from the 2000s to the present, serves as a vehicle for understanding the nature of the artistic process rather than presenting a chronological or mid-career retrospective. Aikido, often translated as "the way of unifying (with) life energy" or "the way of harmonious spirit," represents a synthesis of physical and philosophical beliefs. Aikido Dream also reflects Tran’s interest in meditation, our environment, and his belief in intuition and transience, realms in which nothing is fixed and everything is in motion. This exhibition offers a nuanced platform to understand his artistic trajectory, providing a framework that fosters an investigation of his long-standing, iterative interests in religious thought (particularly the Buddhist idea of non-duality) and pop culture, as well as natural processes and transitions. In this spirit of ethnic and processual diversity, even Tran’s titles are delightfully unexpected cultural fusions, evoking both indie song phrases and meditative koans.
Event Details
- Starts: November 14, 2015 6:00pm - 8:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: MCASB, 653 Paseo Nuevo, Santa Barbara, CA
- Website: http://www.mcasantabarbara.org/exhibitions/tam-van-tran
- Sponsors: Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara (MCASB) exhibition and education programs are generously supported by the National Endowment for the Arts; Nordstrom; Towbes Foundation; Dedalus Foundation; Ann Jackson Family Foundation; Community Events & Festivals Grant Program using funds provided by the City of Santa Barbara in partnership with the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission; Mosher Foundation in honor of Barry Berkus, recommended by Dr. Bruce McFadden; Montecito Bank & Trust; High Tide Foundation; and contributions from our Board of Trustees and many generous individuals. MCASB Curator's Council is gratefully acknowledged for their support. Additional significant support is provided by The James Irvine Foundation; Getty Foundation; Hutton Parker Foundation; Williams-Corbett Foundatio