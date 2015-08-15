Calendar » Opening Reception: Yara El-Sherbini, ‘Border Control’

August 15, 2015 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm

Please join us at the opening reception of Bloom Projects: Yara El-Sherbini, Border Control.

Yara El-Sherbini (b. 1978, London, UK; lives and works in Santa Barbara, CA) is an artist who uses humor and play to address structures of power that inform our everyday existence. From building a mini-golf course hole that represents contested territories under occupation to publicly broadcasting on a PA system questions such as “Does anybody know how to believe in government?”, her accessible works engage viewers with complex social and political issues. El-Sherbini is interested in using these recognizable formats, which also include bar quizzes or word searches, to explore the often invisible systems and processes of knowledge production that influence culture. For her Bloom Project exhibition at MCASB, the artist will present a new interactive sculpture titled Border Control.

ADMISSION IS FREE FOR MEMBERS.