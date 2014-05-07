Calendar » Opening the Mind and Overcoming Negativity

May 7, 2014 from 6:30 pm - 7:30pm

According to Buddha, our unhappiness and problems come from painful and distorted states of mind (delusions) that lead to negative actions (karma). The essence of Buddhist practice is to identify and let go of these delusions and to engage in actions that produce happiness. In this course we will be given practical guidelines to bring this about through meditation and daily life practice.

This class series will meet every Wednesday from May 7 to June 18, 2014