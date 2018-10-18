Calendar » OPENING: The West-Dressed Woman

October 18, 2018 from 6:00 pm - 8:00pm

SAVE THE DATE for the opening of our first major costume exhibition.

The role of guest curator for this special exhibition is held by Sharon Bradford. She will highlight the fascinating collection and shed light on some of the most influential and illustrious women in Santa Barbara history.

The landmark exhibition is being sponsored by the Whittier Foundation and the Costume Council.

For more information about the Council, click here.

More details to come!