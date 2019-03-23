Calendar » Opera Santa Barbara Goes Western with Doctor Miracle!

March 23, 2019 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm

Yee-haw! Join us for happy hour and opera! Featuring Opera SB’s Chrisman Studio Artists, this zany one-act operetta whisks together thwarted romance, comical disguises, and bad cuisine. By the composer of Carmen, the piece is known for its "omelette quartet". Certain to delight audiences of all ages!

Pacific Opera Project’s Josh Shaw directs. Shaw returns after a celebrated The Barber of Seville in 2018

Sung in English and set in the American West. 50-minute running time.

All performances include a free small bites and wine reception!

MARCH 22-24 at Center Stage Theatre

TICKETS: $25

UNDER-18 TICKETS: $13

Reception 5PM / Performance 6PM

centerstagetheatre.org or (805) 963 0408