Opera Santa Barbara Presents – Don Giovanni by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

November 6, 2015 from 7:30pm - 10:30pm

EMBRACE THE POWER OF OPERA with Opera Santa Barbara’s 22st season presented in the beautiful Granada Theatre.

Lechery, Murder and Revenge.

With Mozart’s most sublime music that will touch your soul.

Does the libertine Don Giovanni with his thousands of conquests get away with such irrepressible behavior much longer? This intense opera about seduction, murder and revenge includes Mozart’s gloriously transcendent music.

Rapturously received at its 1787 premiere and hailed ever since as one of the most perfect operas ever written, Don Giovanni dramatizes the story of the legendary libertine Don Juan Tenorio. Mozart, 31 and at the height of his artistic powers when he composed Don Giovanni, ingeniously captures the mythical dimension of his erotic subject. In structure and style, the work of his librettist, Lorenzo Da Ponte, is equally masterful. The result is a powerful, deeply moving tour de force featuring complex characterizations, a blend of comedy, drama, and the supernatural, and a score of unsurpassed beauty and eloquence.

Sung in Italian with English Supertitles

Friday Evening, November 6, 2015, 7:30pm

Sunday Matinee, November 8, 2015, 2:30pm

Granada Theatre

1214 State Street

Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Tickets start at $29!

Purchase tickets at: (805) 899-2222 or the link provided.

Student Rush Tickets for only $14 go on sale 1 hour before performance time at the Granada Box Office!