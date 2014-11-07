Calendar » Opera Santa Barbara Presents – Rigoletto

November 7, 2014 from 7:30PM

EMBRACE THE POWER OF OPERA with Opera Santa Barbara’s 21st season presented in the beautiful Granada Theatre.

Corruption and revenge with heart-wrenching results will move you to tears.

Rigoletto, the court jester to the Duke of Mantua, is both reviled and respected for his razor-sharp wit. His only joy is his beautiful daughter, Gilda, whom he has hidden from his amoral employer’s court. But Rigoletto cannot protect her from failing in love. When the Duke poses as a young student and adds Gilda to his long list of conquests, the jester swears revenge. Passion drives him to plot the Duke’s murder, but naïve and blinded by love, Gilda spoils her father’s scheme with heart-wrenching results. Verdi’s iconic melodrama boasts an action-packed plot, memorably complex characters, and a parade of glorious music.

Friday Evening, November 7, 2014, 7:30pm

Sunday Matinee, November 9, 2014, 2:30pm

Sung in Italian with English Supertitles

Purchase ticket at: http://ticketing.granadasb.org/single/PSDetail.aspx?psn=3760 or call (805) 899-2222