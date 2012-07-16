Calendar » Opera Scenes

July 16, 2012 from 7:30pm

Best-loved scenes from Verdi’s La Traviata and Falstaff, Donizetti’s Lucrezia Borgia, Debussy’s Pelléas et Mélisande, Mozart’s Le nozze di Figaro, and Puccini’s Suor Angelica are brought to life by Academy Voice Fellows in this staged operatic potpourri directed by the Metropolitan Opera’s Fabrizio Melano. Academy faculty artists John Churchwell, Jonathan Kelly, and Carrie-Ann Matheson provide musical direction.