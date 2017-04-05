Calendar » Optimist Happy Hour

April 5, 2017 from 5:30 - 7:00

Northside Optimist Club Happy Hour from 5:30-7:00 at the High Sierra Grill & Bar. This Month we are featuring Adult Coloring. Come socialize for a very happy hour+ with Optimists and fun coloring pages! (suggested donation: $1/page)

Contact [email protected] or call 805-947-6320 for questions or details.