Optimist Happy Hour

April 5, 2017 from 5:30 - 7:00

Northside Optimist Club Happy Hour from 5:30-7:00 at the High Sierra Grill & Bar. This Month we are featuring Adult Coloring.  Come socialize for a very happy hour+ with Optimists and fun coloring pages!  (suggested donation: $1/page)

Contact [email protected] or call 805-947-6320 for questions or details.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Northside Optimist Club of Santa Barbara
  • Starts: April 5, 2017 5:30 - 7:00
  • Price: 0
  • Location: 521 Firestone Road, Goleta, CA
  • Website: https://m.facebook.com/NSOptimists/
  • Sponsors: Northside Optimist Club of Santa Barbara
 
 
 