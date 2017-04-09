Calendar » Optimist Photo Scavenger Hunt

April 9, 2017 from 2:00pm - 5:00pm

See Santa Barbara through a new lens, engage your competitive nature, have fun, and support a good cause!

Join the Northside Optimist Club of SB’s “Optimist Hunt” photo scavenger hunt, Sunday April 9 from 2-5pm. Compete in teams of 4-5 people all over town. Teams start off at the outdoor courtyard alongside the Public Market and will reconvene at the Garden at the Public Market post-hunt.

Registration cost: $40/team. (that's only $10/per person for a team of 4!)

The winning team gets a choice of: Team tickets to “Positive Painting”, a guided painting event with wine, set for Sunday April 30th ($45 per ticket value) OR Assorted Restaurant Gift Cards ($125 value). The 2nd place winner gets second pick.

Email [email protected] for registration form/rules or call (805) 947-6320 for more info.

All proceeds go towards Northside Optimist Club service projects.