” Oral Health and Your Body” by Dr. Domenic Caluori, DMD
Did you know that your oral health offers clues about your overall health - or that problems in your mouth can affect the rest of your body?
Dr. Domenic Caluori, Chief Dental Officer of the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clincs and the Director of NYU-Langone AEGD Dental Residency Program in Santa Barbara will describe the interactions between oral health and overall systemic health - including research on the possbile relationship between oral health and diabetes, pregnancy, and breast cancer
Esta presentacion "La Slud Bucal su Cuerpo" sera traucida al espanol.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: PamTruax
- Starts: November 1, 2018 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 P.M.
- Price: Free
- Location: Frist Presbyterian Church 21 E Constance Ave, Santa Barbara, 93105
- Website: http://www.bcrcsb.org/