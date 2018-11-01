Calendar » ” Oral Health and Your Body” by Dr. Domenic Caluori, DMD

November 1, 2018 from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 P.M.

Did you know that your oral health offers clues about your overall health - or that problems in your mouth can affect the rest of your body?

Dr. Domenic Caluori, Chief Dental Officer of the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clincs and the Director of NYU-Langone AEGD Dental Residency Program in Santa Barbara will describe the interactions between oral health and overall systemic health - including research on the possbile relationship between oral health and diabetes, pregnancy, and breast cancer

Esta presentacion "La Slud Bucal su Cuerpo" sera traucida al espanol.