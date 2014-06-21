Orange Extravaganza for the Hungry in Montecito!
June 21, 2014 from 10 am - 1 pm
Join Food Forward on a beautiful Saturday morning orange harvest!
We will be picking thousands of punds of fresh oranges, 100% of which will be donated to local agencies serving those in need, like the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County. It's a fun and feel-good way to start the day!
Email [email protected] for more information, or sign up on on our website at: http://foodforward.org/events/
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Food Forward
- Price: FREE
- Location: Montecito, CA
- Website: http://foodforward.org/events/event-detail/?id=1906
