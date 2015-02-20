Calendar » Orchestra, Singers to Perform Concerto

February 20, 2015 from 7:00pm

The Westmont Orchestra performs works by Leonard Bernstein, Giacomo Puccini, Gioachino Rossini and Franz Liszt at the Concerto Concert on Friday, Feb. 20, at 7 p.m. in Westmont’s Page Multipurpose Room and Sunday, Feb. 22, at 3 p.m. in First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance Ave. General admission is $10 and students are free. Tickets may be purchased at the door. For more information, please call (805) 565-6040.

Michael Shasberger, Adams professor of music and worship, directs the Westmont Orchestra. Han Soo Kim, an award­-winning artist who joined the Westmont faculty this fall, is the string coordinator.