Orchid Care Workshop

January 6, 2019 from 11:00am - 2:00pm

Orchid expert Barbara Schmidt explains smart orchid care in the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History’s beautifully decorated Holiday Pavilion. Bring your own orchids for their new year check-up and get advice about potential problems and pitfalls. Join us for the whole workshop, or stop by for one of the scheduled demonstrations to brush up on a single skill.

11:30 AM Repotting an orchid

12:30 PM Dividing an orchid

1:30 PM Mounting an orchid on cork bark