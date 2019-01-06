Orchid Care Workshop
Orchid expert Barbara Schmidt explains smart orchid care in the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History’s beautifully decorated Holiday Pavilion. Bring your own orchids for their new year check-up and get advice about potential problems and pitfalls. Join us for the whole workshop, or stop by for one of the scheduled demonstrations to brush up on a single skill.
11:30 AM Repotting an orchid
12:30 PM Dividing an orchid
1:30 PM Mounting an orchid on cork bark
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: sbnature2
- Starts: January 6, 2019 11:00am - 2:00pm
- Price: Free with paid admission to the Museum.
- Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History
- Website: https://www.sbnature.org/visit/calendar/5032/orchid-care-workshop