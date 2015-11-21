Orchid Obsession Show and Sale
November 21, 2015 from 10:00am - 5:00pm
Annual orchid show and sale. Several displays, including area societies,and private collections.There will be four orchid vendors,as well as hobbyist sales. There will be American Orchid Society nationally ranked judging beginning at 10AM Saturday.The show is free,but museum entrance fee required.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Orchid Society of Santa Barbara
- Price: Show free ,but museum entrance fee required
- Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History 2599 Puesta Del Sol Road
- Website: http://orchidsb.org
