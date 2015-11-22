Calendar » Orchid Obsession Show and Sale

November 22, 2015 from 10:00am - 3:00pm

This is the annual orchid show and sale,sponsored by the Orchid of Santa Barbara. It will include several area orchid societies,as well as private collections on display. There will also be four orchid vendors,who will have a display in addition to their orchids for sale.There will also be hobbyist orchid sales.Show is in the Fleishmann auditorium.