Orestis Koletsos Greek Ensemble

May 11, 2018 from 7:30 pm

Mikis Theodorakis is one of the main figures to make Greek music globally appreciated. He was deeply inspired by Rebetiko music, which combines Byzantine modes with the harmonies of Western music and has been inscribed by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. This concert includes instrumental pieces and songs composed by Mikis Theodorakis, and features Orestis Koletsos (bouzouki), Panagiotis Papageorgiou (piano), Giannis Karalis (guitar), and Jaime Smith (violin). $5 for UCSB students and youth under 12; $15 for general admission. This event is co-sponsored by the Argyropoulos endowment in Hellenic Studies and the Tsakolpoulos Foundation.

Buy tickets: https://events.ucsb.edu/event/an-evening-of-greek-rebetiko-music-orestis-koletsos-greek-music-ensemble/