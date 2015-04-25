Calendar » Organic Farm to Table Fundraiser

April 25, 2015 from 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Explore Ecology's School Gardens Program connects kids to nature and teaches them how to grow their own organic food. Using the garden as an outdoor classroom, the School Gardens Program serves over 8,000 students per year in 35 local public elementary schools in eight school districts throughout Santa Barbara County.

To celebrate the program and to raise funds to support its long term viability, the Bragg Health Institute is partnering with Explore Ecology to hold its first ever Organic Farm to Table Event.

On Saturday, April 25, from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm, the Bragg Farm will be open for an afternoon of fun and education. The event will feature a seasonal menu with delicious locally grown organic food provided by Rincon Catering. There will be live music and farm tours. Attendees will learn about the School Gardens Program, meet the Garden Educators, and hear about volunteering opportunities in the gardens. The festivities also include a chance to meet Mrs. Jack LaLanne and a raffle with great prizes like a Sonos Sound System, Gift Baskets, and more.

Tickets cost $75.00 and are available online by visiting BraggHealthInstitute.org. Community support will help Explore Ecology continue to make an impact and ensure that all children in Santa Barbara County have access to a garden.