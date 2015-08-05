Calendar » Organic Farming

August 5, 2015 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Organic Farming

presented by Tom Shepherd

Tom Shepherd is familiar to locals who frequent our Farmers Markets where he has been selling his organic produce since 1977. His "famous" salad mix appears in many fine local restaurants. He has been named "Local Hero" multiple times by Edible Santa Barbara, and "Farmer of the Year" by the Farmers Market Association. He will speak about what it is like to be an organic small farmer