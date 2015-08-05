Organic Farming
August 5, 2015 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm
presented by Tom Shepherd
Tom Shepherd is familiar to locals who frequent our Farmers Markets where he has been selling his organic produce since 1977. His "famous" salad mix appears in many fine local restaurants. He has been named "Local Hero" multiple times by Edible Santa Barbara, and "Farmer of the Year" by the Farmers Market Association. He will speak about what it is like to be an organic small farmer
- Price: free
- Location: Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church on the corner of Foothill and La Cumbre Road