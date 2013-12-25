Calendar » Organic Soup Kitchen Free Community Christmas Dinner

December 25, 2013 from 12:00PM - 3:00PM

Date: Wednesday, December 25, 2013

Time: 12:00 (Noon) – 3:00PM

Place: Veteran’s Memorial Center

Address: 112 West Cabrillo Blvd.



On Wednesday, December 25th, the Organic Soup Kitchen will host its fifth Annual Community Dinner for Christmas at the Veteran's Memorial Building from 12:00 to 3:00pm.



You are welcome to attend our Christmas Tree Trimming Party, Christmas Eve. Come join us at the Veterans Memorial Building at 11am-2pm on Tuesday December 24th. Help with wrapping gifts and trimming the tree, you can also help by prepare for our Christmas Community Dinner which starts at noon, Christmas day.



We are accepting donations of gifts from new toys to warm clothes for children ages from 1 to 15 can be dropped off at 11 a.m. Dec. 24 at the Veterans Memorial Building, 112 Cabrillo Blvd. For any gifts dropped off before then, donors are asked to e-mail: [email protected] for a pick up or drop them off at the UPS Store, 315 Meigs Road, Suite A 369. “Organic Soup Kitchen Box 369” should be written on the gift.



This event is going to be our biggest event ever. In order to take care of everyone that will attend, we are asking for help from the community. Your donations are greatly appreciated. For an online donation, please click the following link: http://organicsoupkitchen.org/get-involved/donate



Our mission and belief is that all people, regardless of economic status, have the right to healthy, organic food, and seeks to nourish and educate at-risk populations while sustaining their health, future, and environment. I personally, have met many angels within our community who are willing to go the extra mile -- volunteers committed to see that those within our community have a happy holiday regardless of their circumstances.



Thank you for helping to make our events memorable and life altering for everyone involved.



Organic Soup Kitchen

