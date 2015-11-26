Calendar » Organic Soup Kitchen “Free” Community Thanksgiving Dinner

November 26, 2015 from 12:00 Noon - 4:00 PM

Dear Community Friends,

Recent sad events have made us appreciate how fortunate we are and how precious it is to spend time with family and friends. We are all standing in the face of the unknown hoping that a force greater than we can fix everything, we pray for that too.

We are inviting everyone to have Thanksgiving dinner with us here at the Organic Soup Kitchen. We have enough volunteers, that’s not what we're asking. I am asking that we spend the day together, eat together, listen to music together, laugh and show compassion to each other as we restore our faith in humanity regardless of race, religion or financial status.

Anthony Carroccio, Ex. Director

DiAnna Joiner (DJ) Media/PR

Organic Soup Kitchen